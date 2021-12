Jennifer Ralph, Engineering Technician; Robert Valentine, Industrial Engineer; and Paul “Wayne” Stewart, First-shift Emblems Embroidery Team Lead, raises the Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) flag, given by Kentucky OSHA, to proudly display their newly acquired VPP certification status.

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A Kentucky distribution center got the attention of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, also known as OSHA.

UniFirst’s 360,000-square-foot state-of-the-art distribution and fulfillment center is only one of 20 sites in the entire state of Kentucky to earn the Voluntary Protection Program, also known as VPP, Star Certification from OSHA.

This is OSHA’s highest workplace safety honor.