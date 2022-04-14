EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A candidate running to represent parts of Evansville at the statehouse was removed from the primary ballot.

Gabe Whitley was running for District 77 Statehouse Representative, but was removed from the ballot after an Indiana election meeting held in February. According to Republican Party Chair Mike Duckworth, Whitley did not meet two of the requirements in order to run.

Duckworth said those two requirements include not voting in at least the last two primaries and not being in good standing with the party.