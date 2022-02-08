SPENCER CO., Ind (WEHT) – The Lincoln Amphitheatre will celebrate its 35th anniversary with a diverse performance series.

Such acts include Americana award-winning artist The Lone Bellow, blues sensation Ana Popovic and Indiana’s own Henry Lee Summer. The 2022 season will also see a number of tribute performances to some of the most well-loved and well-known music the world has ever known.

The summer series will have a three-night run of Making a Home on Pigeon Creek: a Celebration of Lincoln Amphitheatre Musicals and the season will kick off on May 14, with an evening with author and former A Prairie Home Companion host Garrison Keillor.

“The Lincoln Amphitheatre has seen tremendous growth since 2015,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said. “We look forward to seeing continued growth in 2022, while also celebrating the iconic southern Indiana venue’s diverse 35-year history as well as its very bright future.”

The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2022 Performance Series includes:

May 14: Garrison Keillor Tonight

May 21: Electric Avenue – the 80s MTV Experience, presented by the Mulzer Family of Companies

June 4: Henry Lee Summer, presented by PSC

June 11: Dirty Deeds – a tribute to AC/DC, presented by Best Home Furnishings

June 23 through 25: Making a Home on Pigeon Creek: a Celebration of Lincoln Amphitheatre Musicals, presented by MasterBrand Cabinets with support from the Lincoln Drama Association

July 16: Ana Popovic, presented by Kimball International

July 23: The Lone Bellow, presented by the Spencer County Community Foundation & the Perry County Community Foundation

July 30: Creedence Revived – a tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival, presented by Spencer Industries & Thermwood

August 13: Here Come the Mummies

September 3: Rumours – tribute to Fleetwood Mac, presented in part by Hoosier Business Machines & Kyocera

September 24: Who’s Who – a tribute to The Who

October 1: Midnight Rider – a tribute to the Allman Brothers, presented by Hedinger Beverage Distributing Company & Key Associates Signature Realty

Individual tickets for each of the 2022 Lincoln Amphitheatre performance series events are available here. Ticket prices include concert admission, parking, facility and service charges, as well as Lincoln State Park’s gate fee. Seating for all shows and sections is general admission/festival seating. VIP tickets include preferred seating, as well as a complimentary drink voucher good for Pepsi products or beer/wine products. Concessions, venue merchandise, and artist merchandise (when applicable) will be available for purchase at each event.