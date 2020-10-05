Diversion construction for new Spottsville bridge starts Wednesday

SPOTTSVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Starting Wednesday, drivers can expect daily lane restrictions on U.S. 60 near the Spottsville bridge for the construction of a diversion for the new bridge project that has been ongoing since February.

Once completed, drivers will be directed to the diversion so crews can work on the connection between the new roadway and U.S. 60. The construction of the 500 ft. diversion is expected to take two to four weeks.

The daily lane closures will be removed at the end of each day and replaced in the morning.

There will be flaggers directing traffic in the area. Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed and be prepared for stop and go traffic.

(This story was originally published on October 5, 2020)

