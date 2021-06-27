DNR confirms black bear sighting in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – DNR biologists confirmed a black bear sighting in Vanderburgh County on Sunday.

The bear was spotted in northeast Vanderburgh County before sunrise. The closest town to the location is Elberfeld in Warrick County.

“This is Indiana’s fourth confirmed black bear,” said Brad Westrich, DNR mammalogist. “With expanding bear populations in neighboring states, this is expected.”

DNR says black bears are rarely aggressive toward humans. Officials say if you see a black bear:

Do not feed it.

Observe it from a distance.

Do not climb a tree.

Advertise your presence by shouting and waving your arms and backing slowly away.

Report bear sightings to the Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife here.

There have been multiple sightings of a bear in recent days across southern Illinois.