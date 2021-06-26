DNR: Crews searching for missing man on Ohio River near Newburgh

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers say they were contacted by Kentucky authorities about a water rescue around 3:50 a.m. Saturday morning near the Newburgh Lock & Dam.

Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder tells Eyewitness News that one man has been rescued from the river, but another man is still missing as of Saturday morning.

According to officials, a man was near the Kentucky side of the river when he went to the dam to fish. A search and recovery effort is underway on the Ohio River.

We’re told Kentucky Dept. of Fish and Wildlife officers are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories