DNR: Crews searching for missing man on Ohio River near Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers say they were contacted by Kentucky authorities about a water rescue around 3:50 a.m. Saturday morning near the Newburgh Lock & Dam.

Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder tells Eyewitness News that one man has been rescued from the river, but another man is still missing as of Saturday morning.

According to officials, a man was near the Kentucky side of the river when he went to the dam to fish. A search and recovery effort is underway on the Ohio River.

We’re told Kentucky Dept. of Fish and Wildlife officers are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.