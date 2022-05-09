EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – DNR’s Division of Law Enforcement will host a conservation officer recruiting event on May 24 for District 7. District 7 includes Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick counties. It will be at the Evansville FOP Lodge that is located at 801 Court Street in Evansville at 6:30 p.m. CST.

The event will cover critical portions of the 2022 Indiana Conservation Officer hiring process, including duties of a conservation officer, preparation for the written exam, preparation for core values training and physical agility testing requirements.

Participation at the recruiting event does not guarantee a position but should provide insight into what it takes to become a conservation officer.

Qualifications to be an Indiana Conservation Officer and the pre-screen exam can be seen on.IN.gov/dnrlaw. Those with interest can click on Become a Conservation Officer.

More information on the District 7 recruiting event can be learned by contacting ICO Joe Haywood at (812) 890-6604.