DNR investigating child death at Princeton Aquatic Center

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a child was pulled from a Princeton Aquatic Center pool.

Officers told Eyewitness News around 8:41 p.m. Tuesday night, Gibson County Dispatch received a 911 call about a juvenile who was found unresponsive in a swimming pool.

The juvenile was treated by EMS on scene and taken to Gibson Deaconess Hospital.

The child died at the hospital. where the individual was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, and an exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.

The Princeton Aquatic Center posted to social media that the pool is closed until further notice but the splash pad is open.

Other responding agencies included Princeton Fire Department, Gibson County EMS, Gibson County Coroner’s Office, Princeton Police Department, and Gibson County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.