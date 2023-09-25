Murillo

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville woman was arrested in Posey County following an off-road vehicle accident on Sunday.

According to DNR, officers were dispatched the area near the intersection of Oliver Road and Springfield Road at 6:45 p.m. for an ORV accident with injury. Authorities say Kristin Murillo, 22, of Evansville was operating an ORV when it left the roadway and struck a tree, causing a passenger to be pinned inside.

A release says Murillo was taken to the Posey County Jail and booked for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the accident.