DNR releases name of victim who fell into lake

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released the name of the man who was recovered from a lake Sunday.
Elijah Anderson, 18, of Jasper, died after falling into a lake on private property near Holland.
The incident is still under investigation.
(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)
