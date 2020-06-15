DNR releases name of victim who fell into lake

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released the name of the man who was recovered from a lake Sunday.

Elijah Anderson, 18, of Jasper, died after falling into a lake on private property near Holland.

The incident is still under investigation.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)