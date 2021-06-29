DNR targeting boaters under the influence this weekend

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers will be on high alert for violations of boating-under-the-influence laws during Independence Day weekend.

DNR says that Operation Dry Water will be in heightened effect starting July 2. Boaters will notice an overall increase in patrols, both on the water and at recreational boating checkpoints, to remove dangerous and impaired boaters from the waterways.

“Each year we are faced with incidents and tragedies that oculd have been avoided if it weren’t for the presence of drugs or alcohol,” says Indiana Boating Law Administrator Lt. Kenton Turner. “As a part of the community ourselves, we want to ensure that recreational boaters, paddlers and anyone else enjoying our waterways have a safe place to spend their time.”

Operating a vessel under the influence of drugs or alcohol is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries, death, and legal consequences. In Indiana, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher. Indiana Conservation Officers remind boaters to always boat sober and to wear a life jacket when on or around the water.

Visit operationdrywater.org for more information about boating under the influence.