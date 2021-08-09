DNR: Tri-Staters can resume feeding birds

INDIANA (WEHT) – Conservation officers say people in southern Indiana can put their bird feeders out again.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recommended a statewide moratorium on bird feeding on June 25 to slow the spread of an undetermined illness that is killing birds across the state. Now, DNR says 76 counties can resume feeding the birds.

Biologists believe there have been more than 500 cases across Indiana, with symptoms including crusty eyes and neurological issues. DNR is continuing to work with federal officials to determine what’s causing the outbreak.