(WEHT) – Every year, Flag Day is celebrated in the United States on June 14, 1777. It signifies the date that the first American flag was adopted after the signing of the Declaration of Independence. But Flag Day didn’t come about for over a century.

In 1885, Bernard Cigrand, a 19-year-old teacher from Waubeka, Wisconsin, started having his class honor the flag on June 14 every year for over three decades. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson decided that he would make the holiday official – every year we would celebrate the birth of the American flag.

Throughout the year, we wave the flag several times – Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Veteran’s Day – so Flag Day seems to be forgotten by some. But those celebrating this year said they will never forget what the flag means to them.

“Flag Day is just another way for me to appreciate that we live in the most wonderful country in the world and that we have our freedom and that’s thankful to the veterans – the men and women that have served this country,” said Julie Holtz with the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, who was commemorating Flag Day at the AmVets in Evansville.

Jeffrey Norman, a veteran who was also honoring Flag Day at the AmVets post said, “I used to stand every morning on my way to work when I was in the service. You stop your car, you pull over, kids stop, schools stop, everything stops. You listen to it and you watch it be raised. You watch it be lowered. And you pay respect.”

Steve Smith, a history teacher for over over 30 years, said although school is out of session on June 14, he uses other significant lessons to teach about Flag Day. “What I do appreciate about national Flag Day is that there is the national effort to keep our allegiance to where we came from in order to not forget that. Because as soon as we forget where we came from, we’re not going to appreciate it.”