EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ronnie Rich Jr., 43, of Bowling Green, was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on April 1, 2021, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana security learned that Rich was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance and was possibly distributing controlled substances on the Toyota property. Documents say Toyota security approached Rich, asked him to empty his pockets and told Rich that his backpack would be searched. Officials say Rich told Toyota security that he’d done nothing wrong and began walking away.

Documents say Toyota security followed Rich as he walked through the factory and they saw Rich hand $1,250 to his girlfriend. Officials say Toyota security told Rich that if he was not going to comply with their investigation, he needed to turn over his Toyota badge, which Rich did, then he ran into nearby woods.

Authorities say Toyota security searched the backpack that Rich had abandoned in the factory and found two baggies containing meth and digital scales. Documents say a police laboratory confirmed the two baggies contained 237.9 grams of meth.

Reports say at the time Rich was selling meth at his workplace, Rich was still on supervised release after being sentenced to seven years in federal prison in 2011 for methamphetamine distribution in Western Kentucky.