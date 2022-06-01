EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested an Evansville man who they say tried to sell his vehicle to a dealership after he crashed it while driving drunk just minutes before.

On Monday, May 30, at least five 911 calls were made about the driver of an SUV that witnesses say struck a cement divider before continuing to drive in an “unsafe and erratic” manner on Lloyd Expressway in Evansville, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Jordon Mattingly, was then seen going into a Honda dealership on E. Division Street, where one caller described him as “super drunk.”

Booking photo of Jordon Mattingly

When police arrived, they spotted the SUV that Mattingly was seen driving in earlier. The officers said it was missing a front tire and had heavy front left side damage, according to court documents.

Mattingly had been trying to sell his damaged SUV, according to staff at the dealership. Court documents show one man who followed Mattingly into the building heard him tell sales staff, “I want to sell this piece of crap.”

When asked about whether he drank, Mattingly told police he had “one beer.” The responding officers also say Mattingly told them he damaged his car two days before when he hit a pothole.

Mattingly consented to a portable breathalyzer test. Court documents show he blew a BAC level of 0.291, approximately 3.5 times the legal limit of 0.08.

Police say Mattingly then told them he actually drank four beers.

When they searched his car, they found an open can of Four Loko in the center console and several more unopened cans.

Mattingly was taken to the hospital to be treated before he was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated – endangering a person and public intoxication by alcohol.

Jordon Mattingly is the son of Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, an Evansville native, reports the Courier & Press.