Doctors, officials urging vaccination as COVID-19 cases rise across the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- As COVID-19 cases across the Tri-State reach their highest levels since the winter, local officials and doctors are urging people to get vaccinated as the Delta variant surges.

On June 28, the Tri-State saw its worst day of the month, reporting 69 new cases. On Friday, Vanderburgh County reported 162 new cases, coming near the end of a month where the Tri-State had 20 days with 69 or more COVID-19 cases.

During an update Friday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box told Hoosiers to “follow CDC recommendations” and get vaccinated. Doctors like Dr. Phillip Adams say they’re seeing patients from across the country spill into their hospitals- even as local cases also increase. Dr. Adams says he expects cases to continue to rise in the short term.

The Delta variant is at least partially to blame. Experts say the variant is very transmissible, even between vaccinated people. Still, Dr. Adams says getting vaccinated is the best bet against serious infection, hospital stays, and death.

As cases increase across the country, some cities and regions have started to reinstate mask mandates but Vanderburgh County Health Department administrator Joe Gries says the power is out of their hands.

Vanderburgh County Commissioner Jeff Hatfield says he has not been part of any conversation regarding a new mask mandate but officials from Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office say the mayor is monitoring the situation.