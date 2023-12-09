EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A rescue dog in Evansville that recently lost her litter of puppies is now a mom again after adopting 10 orphaned puppies.

It Takes a Village animal rescue in Evansville says the 10 puppies were surrendered last week without their mom.

Cricket the dog is now nursing and nurturing them like they’re her own. We’re told Cricket was living in the woods before being rescued.

The mom and puppies are being cared for at River City Pet Camp.

“It was meant to be. Fostering is hard and there’s a lot of stories that come in through the rescue and it’s nice to be able to turn one of those sad stories around and something good come out of it,” said Whitney Lux Tepool, who owns River City Pet Camp.

The puppies will go to foster homes when they are about 8 weeks old. They will get their vaccines, and get spayed and neutered before they are available for adoption.

Click here for more information on how to foster, adopt or donate.