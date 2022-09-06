EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (EID) invites the community to bring their dogs and visit Downtown Evansville on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We’re rolling out the red carpet for our furry companions as we welcome hundreds of dogs and their humans to our Downtown neighborhood,” said Josh Armstrong, president, EID. “We encourage our four-legged friends and their humans to join us for fun outdoor activities, shopping in our pet friendly stores, and dining at one of our pet friendly restaurant patios,” he added.

A news release says event activities will take place on Main Street, from 2nd to 4th Street. Activities will include a dog agility course, dog adoptions, free bones, free dog nail trimmings, brushings, ear cleanings, and massages, a photo portrait station and more. Local animal nonprofits are participating, as are local vendors selling dog-related products. Businesses will display window clings identifying their status as dog friendly.

Visit this website or Downtown Evansville Indiana on social media for more information.

