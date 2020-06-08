Dog burned, killed in apparent arson at Henderson fairgrounds

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police are investigating after a small dog was found burned inside a bathroom in an apparent arson at the Henderson County Fairgrounds.

Authorities say the dog was discovered on Sunday just after 12 p.m. Animal Control officers were called to the scene to assist Henderson Police in their investigation.

Animal control officials say upon observation, it was clear the death had occurred during the night, approximately 12 hours prior to being discovered and that the dog had been intentionally burned alive.

The male dog was identified by his rabies tags and matched with a dog who had been reported missing on social media and to our shelter.

The owner was notified by Animal Control and the Henderson Police.

The Humane Society of Henderson County released a statement saying in part, “Our sincerest sympathy and heartbreak for Duke’s family is shared across the Tri-State area. We are frightened and saddened to know someone capable of such a horrific and inhumane act of torture could potentially strike again.”

If you have any information, specifically pertaining to any vehicles seen in the Airline Road and Sam Ball Way intersection during the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m., on June 7, please contact Henderson Police.

Torture of an animal is a felony crime and a possible violation of the recently enacted Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act (PACT).

Anyone with information should contact Henderson Police at 270-831-1295.

(This story was originally published on June 8, 2020)

