NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – Warrick County celebrated the opening of a new dog park on Tuesday.

Pippero Pup Park in Newburgh held an invitation only ceremony to open the park up to the public. The no leash park is about two acres, with the dogs split up by size. Officials say the park is almost finished, with other amenities still in the works.

A formal grand opening celebration for the whole community will be hosted in spring of 2022.