HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say no one was home during a house fire in the 3000 block of Ky-601 on Sunday, but a dog was rescued from the residence.

The Greenville Fire Department says they received a mutual aid request with Graham Volunteer Fire Department at approximately 5:30 p.m.. Crews arriving at the scene reported the single-story home had heavy smoke and fire showing from the living quarters and additions.

Crews were at the scene for just over 2 hours before returning to service. No one was home at the time, but officials say a dog was rescued by a passerby prior to firefighters arrival.