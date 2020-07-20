Dog rescued from Henderson house fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department has extinguished a house fire on Smith Avenue late Sunday.

Firefighters said smoke was visible when they arrived at 9:00 p.m. Crews said after quickly entering the house, firefighters were able to get the family dog out of the home unharmed.

Firefighters said their efforts kept the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.

No injuries were reported.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories