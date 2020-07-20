Dog rescued from Henderson house fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department has extinguished a house fire on Smith Avenue late Sunday.

Firefighters said smoke was visible when they arrived at 9:00 p.m. Crews said after quickly entering the house, firefighters were able to get the family dog out of the home unharmed.

Firefighters said their efforts kept the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.

No injuries were reported.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)