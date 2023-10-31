HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A good Samaritan saved man’s best friend during a fire over the weekend in Muhlenberg County.

The Greenville Fire Department says that they responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Kentucky 601 just after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities say that no one was home, but a passer-by was able to rescue one dog from the home before firefighter’s arrived.

Officials say that fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire showing form the home, and Greenville crews were on scene for over 2 hours.