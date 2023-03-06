HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The U.S. Department of Justice announced the sentencing of four people on Monday who were allegedly involved in a conspiracy that trafficked methamphetamine from California to Evansville.

According to court documents, Seroy Mobley, 38, of Evansville; Carl Kirkland, 57, of Antioch, California; Seneca Binder, 41, of Evansville; and Eric Wilkerson, 41, of Whitestown, Kentucky conspired to deal methamphetamine in southern Indiana and northern Kentucky from January to June of 2018. Authorities say Mobley was the leader of the conspiracy, who obtained methamphetamine from Kirkland who shipped the meth from California to Evansville via mail.

A release from the Department of Justice says a .38 caliber revolver, two digital scales and 384 grams of methamphetamine were found inside an infant’s room during a search warrant of Mobley’s Evansville home. Mobley is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous conviction for cocaine possession and a federal conviction for armed drug trafficking. The DEA and EPD seized 25 pounds of methamphetamine involved in the conspiracy.

Mobley was sentenced to 16 years and 8 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm. Mobley was also sentenced to 5 years supervised release and 3 years license revocation.. Kirkland and Binder were sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and 5 years supervised release. Wilkerson was sentenced to 15 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and 5 years supervised release.