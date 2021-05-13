Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards grants to local nonprofit organizations

(WEHT) – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced donations to Indiana and Kentucky nonprofit organizations, including a total of $13,000 to two Evansville organizations and $9,000 to two Owensboro organizations.

In Evansville, EVSC Even Start was awarded with $10,000 in literacy grants and Dream Center Evansville will receive $3,000. The Owensboro Black Expo will receive $2,500 and the Owensboro Community and Technical College Foundation, Inc. will receive $6,500.

A comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found here.

