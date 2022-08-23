EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The son of New York Yankee’s legend Don Mattingly has avoided more jail time for charges of domestic battery. According to court records, Taylor Mattingly pleaded guilty to that and related charges.

He was sentenced to one year in prison and a year and a half of probation, but received credit for time served and will not spend any more time behind bars. The court documents say Mattingly has already served over six months.

The charges stem from an incident that happened around a year ago. The judge previously ordered Mattingly to stay away from the victim in the case, but the victim asked that the ‘no contact order’ be lifted.

Court documents show that Taylor Mattingly has been charged four times in the past two years on charges ranging from battery to invasion of privacy.

