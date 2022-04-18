EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – “A long, long time ago,” Grammy award honoree, Songwriters Hall of Fame member, and BBC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Don McLean’s song “American Pie” landed at the number one spot on the Billboard chart. In celebration, Don McLean has added new stops for his American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour, including a show in Evansville.

McLean will perform at the Victory Theatre in Evansville on July 22. McLean says he will be performing all the songs from the American Pie album, as well as other hits that fans will be expecting to hear.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and the Ford Center Ticket Office.