Donaldson Capital Management sponsors Habitat for Humanity home for Evansville mother

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- To commemorate its 25th anniversary, Donaldson Capital Management sponsored a home with Habitat for Humanity of Evansville for an Evansville woman and her daughter.

Representatives from Donaldson Capital Management met with the future homeowner Saturday in the Glennwood neighborhood. The woman, a single mother, says she and her daughter currently live in a townhouse but were looking for a home with a yard and more privacy for outdoor activities, adding the longest they’ve ever lived in the same place was two years.

The woman says her daughter’s dream is to have a trampoline in her backyard, which can now come true, while the stability of the new home will allow her to pursue her goal of becoming a social worker to help others in need.

Habitat home sponsors, like Donaldson Capital Management, pay for construction costs and, after completing 300 hours of sweat equity and homeownership courses, the new homeowner pays back a mortgage to Habitat for Humanity, which goes towards paying for new homes to be built locally.

Since 1984, Habitat for Humanity of Evansville has built 525 homes and served over 875 children and 166 homeowners have paid off their mortgage.

(This story was originally published on October 5, 2020)

