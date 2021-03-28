Donate blood in April for a chance to win a trip to the Indianapolis 500

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to help refuel the blood supply. They’ve teamed up with INDYCAR® and are offering anyone who donates blood or platelets in the first two weeks of April the chance to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

Anyone who donates during the month of April will also automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of their choice. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 1-15

Zion Amish Mennonite Church, 6233 North 900 East Montgomery, IN 47558

4/9/2021: 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Washington Community Blood Drive, 501 Burkhart Drive Washington, IN 47501

4/2/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Christ United Methodist Church, 104 N. Meridian St. Washington, IN 47501

4/6/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Daviess Co. 4-H Exhibit Building – Donate for Tara, 4-H Way Washington, IN 47501

4/14/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Dubois Community Park Center, 5430 E Jasper Dubois Road Dubois, IN 47527

4/1/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s Huntingburg, 313 N Washington St. Huntingburg, IN 47542

4/8/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Haubstadt Gymnasium, 115 South West St. Haubstadt, IN 47639

4/7/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Knights of Columbus, 313 West Broadway Princeton, IN 47670

4/5/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Perry Central High School, 18677 Old State Road 37 Leopold, IN 47551

4/6/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

American Red Cross Southwestern Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

4/1/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

4/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

4/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

4/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

4/5/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

4/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

University of Evansville, 1800 Lincoln Ave. Evansville, IN 47722

4/6/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

4/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

4/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

4/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

4/12/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

4/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

4/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

University of Southern Indiana, 8600 University Blvd. Evansville, IN 47712

4/12/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Catalyst Church, 3232 Claremont Ave. Evansville, IN 47712

4/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Warrick County Public Library, 611 W Main St. Boonville, IN 47601

4/13/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Lynnville Elementary School, 320 East 4th Street Lynnville, IN 47619

4/6/2021: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Crossroads Christian Church, 10800 Lincoln Ave. Newburgh, IN 47630

4/12/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Presbyterian Church, 100 South Main St. Henderson, KY 42420

4/5/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Taylorsville, 115 W. Main St. Taylorsville, KY 40071