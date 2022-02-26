EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An amazing thing happened for the folks at Feline Fix — something they’re calling a “blessing”. Debra Miller, local on-air personality with WIKY, donated a van to the non-profit which aims to make a dent in the cat overpopulation problems in Vanderburgh and Warrick County.

Volunteers with Feline Fix say the van once belonged to her mother, but Debra decided to donate it to them after her mother passed away. We’re told the van will be used to take injured cats to the vet, take a van load of cats to get fixed and used for any other rescue work they do.

Jamie Taylor with Feline Fix says finding reliable transportation for volunteers and the cats has been difficult in the past.

“We really appreciate it. This is the biggest donation that we ever have had and it’s gonna allow us to help so many cats,” says Taylor. “We mostly take the cats in the humane traps. So they don’t fit in very many people’s cars for one. And this we should be able to fit at least 18 traps in this van now.”

A spokesperson with Feline Fix says they are beyond thankful and will forever be appreciative of Debra’s generosity. We reached out to Debra and she tells us she’s been a supporter of Feline Fix since the beginning and believes in their mission.

To learn more about Feline Fix and their efforts, visit felinefix.org.