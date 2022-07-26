LYNNVILLE, Ind, (WEHT) — The president of the Lynnville Town Council is upset after some food and book donation boxes are vandalized. Those boxes were built by local Boy Scouts.

The boxes are not locked and donations are available 24/7. One of the food boxes had a door ripped off and a book box had its door damaged.

“It’s extremely disheartening to see something like that done to our community. The Scouts that do this do it out of the kindness of their heart,” said Stacey Tevault, Town Council President. “And to see somebody that would just blatantly destroy something like that – to see somebody just rip that apart, it is very discouraging.”

Community members fill the boxes daily to make sure no one goes hungry.