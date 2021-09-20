Donation site to help Afghan evacuees opened in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The National Guard began accepting donations to help Afghan evacuees at a site in Evansville on Monday.

Governor Holcomb announced the donation site on Friday. It’s located at the National Guard armory on East Division Street. They’re accepting donations of new men’s and women’s unbranded modest clothes like long sleeve shirts. They also said they need children’s clothing, powdered baby formula, socks and underwear.

The donation site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

