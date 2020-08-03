Donation to EVSC to help 700 classrooms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — 700 EVSC classrooms will be better prepared for students and teachers this school year thanks to a donation from Moore Music.

The donations will help teachers develop self-regulation stations that will help teach emotional skills, critical thinking and responsibility.

Books, mindfulness cards, mats for students to sit on and fidgets to help focus attention were all part of the donation.

“These materials allow students to practice skills that they learn in the social-emotional learning curriculum,” Susan Phelps, EVSC’s director of neuroeducation, said. “That’s a critical part of the process to developing self-regulation skills, the opportunity to practice and help cope with any stress that students might be experiencing, refuel, and then return to learning.”

15 schools will be also outfitted with self-calming classrooms for students.

