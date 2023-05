HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – BSA Troop 336 is accepting donations for an upcoming community yard sale at Old North Methodist Church in Evansville.

Donations can be dropped off on Monday’s from May 22 to June 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

The event will be held on June 23 and 24.

Proceeds will help fund Scouting Adventures.