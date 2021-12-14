Donations in demand for Hopkins County church

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – As officials in Hopkins County recently suggested a pause in supply donations to allow for allotment, one church in Dawson Springs is taking all the donations they can get.

“Don’t get me wrong, we’ve had a lot of people be generous and give stuff,” says Trent Keeton, Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church. “So the donations are good, but by no means are we, like, overflowing.”

Keeton tells us that his church has received calls from individuals in Florida, Virginia, and even Louisiana asking how they can assist in the tornado recovery efforts. Donations for the church have been steady, but so has the demand. Keeton says it may look like a lot of supplies are on their shelves, but they need donations to continue in order to aid residents in Hopkins County.

“There’s just been so much, separate organizations have called, churches from Hopkinsville have come,” explains Keeton. It’s just been overwhelming the number of people that are trying to help.”