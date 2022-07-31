JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — If you hear tornado sirens going off in Jasper this week, don’t be too alarmed! The police department says they’re conducting a monthly test of the sirens on Monday, August 1.

According to a media release, the testing will begin at 4 p.m. FEMA officials say tornado sirens have been effective in saving people’s lives in times of emergency.

FEMA reports that over ten years ago, 161 lives in Joplin, Missouri were lost after an EF-5 tornado tore through the city. After the tragedy, the city agreed to replace the tornado sirens. In 2019, Mother Nature tested their tornado sirens with an EF-3 tornado. FEMA says not a single person died.