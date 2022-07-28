HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Text scams are circulating around the Tri-State, and you could be targeted next. The Henderson County Clerk’s Office is warning of a recent scam that’s been surfacing lately.

A variation of that text can be seen as follows.

(Courtesy: Henderson County Clerk’s Office)

Clerk officials say the text is not sent from the office and is completely fraudulent. They warn not to click on any links and delete the text immediately.

We have also received word that a similar text scam is being sent out to Evansville residents. The scammer falsely sends out texts as the USPS, telling residents there has been an issue with their package. The shady link leads to a website that looks like the USPS’ website, but is not. Keep an eye out for these kind of scams as well.

UP NEXT: CenterPoint Energy warns customers about service disconnection scams