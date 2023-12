HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Santa Clothes Club Telethon begins on ABC 25 on Friday morning. The annual telethon will allow viewers to donate money to help clothe a child for the winter.

Any donation is welcomed, but a $150 donation will provide a basic winter wardrobe for a child in need. Each child will receive a new coat, gloves, shoes, socks, pants, shirt and more.

For more information, visit the Santa Clothes Club website.