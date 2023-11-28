HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities have released a 911 call recording of a man on Skipping Stone Drive reporting that he shot a man in his driveway on Monday night.

“There’s a guy that was in the neighborhood, up to no good it looked like,” the caller told the 911 operator. “So I got out of my truck and told him to leave and he started charging me. And I have a handgun on me, so I ended up shooting him in the leg.”

The man can be heard on the recording speaking to someone else, telling them to “go on.” The 911 operator asked the caller to call back if the other man got more aggressive, and not to shoot him again.

You can listen to the audio in the player below:

Police say the shooting took place in the 1300 block of Skipping Stone Drive at around 8 p.m.. Police say the homeowner did not know the person; that person was taken to the hospital with what police believe are non-life threatening injuries.