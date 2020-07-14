Donut Bank closing dining areas

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Donut Bank Coming to Henderson Strip_4842518330875003651

(WEHT) — Donut Bank will switch to carry out and drive thru service only beginning Wednesday, July 15.

Donut Bank says the closure of the dining areas is due to increasing concerns about COVID-19.

Turoni’s Pizzery & Brewery closed all three of its dining rooms after an employee at one location tested positive.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)

LATEST NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories