Donut Bank closing dining areas

(WEHT) — Donut Bank will switch to carry out and drive thru service only beginning Wednesday, July 15.

Donut Bank says the closure of the dining areas is due to increasing concerns about COVID-19.

Turoni’s Pizzery & Brewery closed all three of its dining rooms after an employee at one location tested positive.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)

