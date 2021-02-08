Donut Bank lobbies reopen for carryout

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – As of Monday, Donut Bank lobbies are back open for carryout service. Donut Bank has been drive-thru only since October due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Officials say they have taken additional measures over the recent months to ensure their locations are as safe as possible. Donut Bank will continue to follow CDC and local Health Department guidelines.

Staff and patrons are required to wear a mask at all times within the store and must follow the safe social distancing guidelines of six feet.

Dining in is still not an option at this time but is expected to return soon at fifty percent capacity.

(This story was originally published on February 8, 2021)