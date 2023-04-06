HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Soon, you won’t be able to buy a much-loved birthday favorite at Donut Bank. The popular local bakery announced that they will no longer be selling decorative cakes as of April 24.

“Life should taste so delicious… even without cake,” captioned Donut Bank on social media, announcing the major change with a statement Thursday afternoon.

Eyewitness News spoke with an employee and she tells us the decision was heartbreaking because many families have been buying cakes from Donut Bank for many years.

“Thank you for letting us be a part of your celebrations over the years,” said a Donut Bank spokesperson on Facebook. “We hope to continue to serve you with all of our other bakery items and desserts.”

According to the employee, Donut Bank has not been able to keep up with the demand for the decorative cakes. Although the cakes are being cut, we’re told the business still plans on baking and selling cupcakes.

A spokesperson says to be on the lookout for some exciting new ways to enjoy Donut Bank with their new online ordering, rewards and the Donut Bank app coming soon.