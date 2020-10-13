Donut Bank providing drive-thru only service until further notice

(WEHT) Effective Tuesday, all Donut Bank locations will discontinue carry out service, but customers can still use the drive-thru.

Donut Bank was drive-thru only during the early parts of the COVID pandemic, but it eventually opened its doors to carry out service.

Donut Bank officials say they felt it was important to close the lobby due to health concerns for their staff and patrons.

They tell us there is no set date as to when the lobby will reopen for carry out.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 13, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: