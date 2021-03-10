Double murder suspect’s trial continues, coworker testifies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The trial for a man facing two murder charges in a 2019 case continued Wednesday.

Ernest Douglas is charged with killing Donte Meriweather and Satanna Kendle-Douglas. Officials say say Douglas was married to Kendle-Douglas and he was barred from the Plantation Court home.

Officials are finding evidence about phone calls made from Douglas placing him on the property during similar times to when the murder may have happened.

Someone who worked with Douglas in 2019 testified Wednesday morning that Douglas did confess to killing the two- but he did not bring the discussion with Douglas to anyone’s attention for a few days.