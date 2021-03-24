Downtown businesses getting “elite” boost

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The NCAA Division II Elite Eight tipped off at Evansville’s Ford Center Wednesday afternoon, providing a welcome sight for bars and restaurants near downtown.

Joanne Gove, the mother of a West Texas A&M assistant basketball coach, traveled from Amarillo to Evansville, adding that she’s enjoying the relaxed atmosphere amid the COVID-19 pandemic and beginning to feel comfortable in the city.

Bars and restaurants are enjoying the madness as well, with the Elite Eight coming just weeks after the Ohio Valley Conference held their tournament at the Ford Center. Backstage Bar and Grill owner Kevin Zirkelbach says they’ve enjoyed several busy weekends in March with all the events held at the Ford Center, a sign of normalcy amid the pandemic.

Eric Marvin of the Evansville Sports Corporation says the city could see a $500,000 economic boost from the Elite Eight, down from normal years. Marvin says that while attendance is down 50-75 percent, they are beginning to see an uptick in attendance as vaccinations rise and fans begin to feel more comfortable going to games.

