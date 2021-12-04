‘Downtown Christmas’ heralds the spirit of the season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after Small Business Saturday, Downtown Evansville was packed for the annual ‘Downtown Christmas’ celebration.

The holiday themed event gave families the opportunity to meet their favorite characters, ride a Ferris wheel and even meet Santa.

Josh Armstrong from the Downtown Evansville’s Economic Improvement District (EID) says the event helps local businesses, as well as help kids make fun holiday memories.

“Downtowns are places for everyone and we think downtowns are especially places where kids should feel comfortable coming to and should experience so as they grow up, they’re used to being in downtowns, they’re used to being in urban places. So we love seeing kids in our downtown and there’s a lot here today,” said Armstrong.

He added, saying the holiday season is a time for memory-making, and they were ready to create special memories during the event. EID says they have plans to give the Evansville area more events before the holiday season wraps up.