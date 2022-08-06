EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier this week, the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District lit a short-term demonstration that lasted only a few evenings. It showed off the color-changing LED light capabilities in the underpass of the Lloyd Expressway at Main Street.

Officials say this installation was inspired by similar projects in Birmingham, Alabama and Lynn, Massachusetts. It was designed to make connections between both sides of the Expressway while increasing safety for pedestrians and nearby properties.

They say lighting could be programmed to celebrate holidays, support events at nearby facilities, and coordinate with existing color-changing lights along Main Street, on Bally’s Evansville and the Old Court House.

Officials say it most importantly creates a link between Downtown and Jacobsville that was severed nearly four decades ago by the design of the Lloyd Expressway. The Economic Improvement District urges to keep an eye out for updates as they try to secure funding for the project.