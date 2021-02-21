Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District looking for artists

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Gas meters aren’t exactly the most obvious art canvas but the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District is looking for artists to help beautify them and add some more flair to downtown Evansville.

The meters are currently gray but leaders like Josh Armstrong from the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District say their unusual construction gives artists another channel for their creativity. Armstrong says some of the meters can be painted while others cannot and artists will have to balance their creativity with making sure the gas meters can stay operational.

The deadline for proposals comes February 26. The program starts with four meters but it could expand from there.

(This story was originally published on February 21, 2021)