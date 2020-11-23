Downtown Evansville to celebrate Small Business Weekend

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District plans to celebrate the 11th annual Small Business Weekend, including Small Business Saturday.

Downtown stores and restaurants will be open and offering specials throughout the weekend. Live music will also take place along Main Street Saturday and EID will distribute maps and Shop Local bags.

Visit DowntownEvansville.com/Shop or Downtown Evansville Indiana on social media for individual shop and restaurant sales and specials.

(This story was originally published on November 23, 2020)

