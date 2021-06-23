Downtown Evansville’s Hyatt Place Hotel celebrates grand opening

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– The Hyatt Place Evansville/ Downtown is open to welcome guests. Owners of the hotel are hoping to host people visiting town for conventions, shows, and other events as covid-19 cases decline.

The Mayor, and others cut the ribbon, officially opening the first Hyatt brand hotel in Evansville. The hotel sits on the site of the former Scottish Rite building.

“We want this property to thrive in the early years but to become an integral part of our hospitality. The way we welcome people from around the world to this community,” said Tara Barney from the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership.

“We were told by the community here that we need more hotel rooms so that we can bring more conventions,” V.T., one of the hotel’s co-owner, said economic growth was one of their priorities along with building a hotel with 139 rooms, a pool, fitness center, work spaces, and a place where people can relax outside.

The owners of Hyatt Place Evansville/ Downtown said they picked a location walking distance from the Ford Center, but also blocks away from Haynie’s Corner to give their visitors easy access to food and entertainment while giving local businesses a boost.

“Downtown itself, you know we have a casino here, river is great. Lots of recreational activities we can do at the river,” said Hemang Shah, one of the co-owners of Hyatt Place Evansville/ Downtown.

Project leaders were hoping this hotel could open this time last year, but COVID turned a two year construction timeline into three years.

“We had pandemic disrupted everyone’s life. Supply chain issues, and there’s always issues with construction that, you know, once you start it it unfolds and you take care of it,” explained Shah.

These hardships made opening day more thrilling for some.

“I’m so, so impressed with your commitment to our city, your vision, and your investment on behalf of our city,” said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

The hotel’s owners added a signature Evansville touch. Outside of the entrance there’s a fountain with an ‘e’ at the center to match the ‘e is for everyone’ slogan the city has adopted.

Hyatt place already has some reservations in the books, but there is room for more.